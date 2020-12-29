Tractor-trailer goes off side of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into the water below on Tuesday morning.
There were few details as of 9 a.m., but Virginia Beach dispatchers say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the 14 mile post marker on the northbound side. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
10 On Your Side has reached out to Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police for more information.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
