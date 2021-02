NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a building Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Route 13 south of Townsend Drive in Northampton County.

A police spokesperson says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Mark Furst of Pennsylvania, ran off the road and struck a building.

Furst was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control.

Police say there were no injuries reported.