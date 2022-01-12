Northam giving final State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver his final “State of the Commonwealth” address at 7 Wednesday night.

Northam’s address comes on the first day of the 2022 General Assembly session, and just days ahead of Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration on Saturday, January 15. Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares completed a GOP sweep in statewide races in November, and Republicans also gained control of the House of Delegates.

Northam is expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic (he recently declare a state of emergency to help hospitals as Virginia sees record infections and hospitalizations with the omicron variant surge) and other challenges the commonwealth faces, but also wins in the past year for his administration such as making Virginia the first southern state to end the death penalty, legalizing marijuana and accolades naming Virginia the top state to do business.

When his term ends at midnight Friday, Northam won’t have much of a break. He says he’ll return to working as a pediatric neurologist in Norfolk starting on Monday, January 21.

He also received his official gubernatorial portrait this week.

I was honored to join Virginia artist Stanley Rayfield today to unveil the official gubernatorial portrait. This portrait pays homage to our nation-leading COVID-19 response, strong economy, and work to make Virginia more welcoming to all.



