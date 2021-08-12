Tim Heaphy taking leave of absence to serve on Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tim Heaphy, Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel for the University of Virginia, announced on Thursday he is taking a leave of absence to serve as the Chief Investigative Counsel to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The announcement said he will begin working with the committee on Monday, and will continue to assist them “until the work of the Select Committee is completed.” Once it is over, he will return to his role as Senior Assistant Attorney General, which he has served since 2018.

“I am incredibly proud that a member of my team has been asked to help with something as important as the investigation into just what happened that led to the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th and I wish Tim the best of luck in these endeavors,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

The announcement said Jasmine Yoon will serve as Acting University Counsel while Heaphy is on his leave of absence.