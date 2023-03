DALLAS, TX (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies are gaining national attention with their run to the Women’s Final Four. WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell spoke with ESPN personalities Holly Rowe, Ryan Ruocco, and Andraya Carter about the Hokies historic season.

Jermaine also spoke to Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks and players Georgia Amoore and Taylor Soule about the Hokies earning national respect.