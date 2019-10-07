Three Notch’d Brewing Company releasing limited edition ‘Tommie’s Beer’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local brewery is releasing a limited edition beer in memory of “Tommie,” a pit bull that was found set on fire in Richmond’s Abner Clay Park in February.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company created a Hazlenut Brown Ale in collaboration with Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Hanover Animal Hospital.

The beer will be sold during the brewery’s ‘First Tap Friday’ on Oct. 11.

During happy hour the beer will be $3 for a pint. After 7 p.m. the beer will be going for $6 a pint. $1 from every pint sold will go to Richmond Animal Care and Control.