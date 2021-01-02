Three injured, including sheriff’s deputy, in Loudoun County shooting

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting and car chase in Northern Virginia.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in a Walmart in the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Loudoun County. According to police, the suspect stole a car, led police on a chase, and crashed in Fairfax County.

Deputies say the suspect attempted to shoplift at the Walmart and was approached by loss prevention security officers who escorted him into an office in the store. When deputies tried to arrest him he pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting, according to LCSO.

Three people, including a Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy, were shot. Two loss prevention security officers were each hit once and the deputy was struck multiple times, according to preliminary details. All three are considered to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another deputy at the scene shot back at the suspect and struck him. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a pickup truck.

Fairfax County Police, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are all involved in the search for the suspect.