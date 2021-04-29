Three arrested in King & Queen County after narcotics search

KING & QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A narcotics search ended with two arrested and charges pending on a third suspect in King & Queen County.

On April 24, the King & Queen County Sheriff’s Office went to serve a search warrant in the 1700 block of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway.

The search found crystal meth, suboxone, and multiple scales and bags used for the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.

Another search warrant was executed on a silver Chevy Cruze that was parked at the residence. Additional suboxone was found along with stolen license plates.

Deputies located 27-year-old Sheena Brown, 35-year-old Peyton Richard Pittman, III and Andrew Higgins inside the residence and took them into custody.

Brown was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I/schedule II and receiving stolen property, with additional charges pending. Pittman was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I/schedule II after having been convicted of two or more subsequent violations of distribution schedule I/schedule II, with additional charges pending.

Charges are still pending for Higgins.