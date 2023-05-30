Editor’s Note: The video included above is from May 26, the day the shooting took place.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Monday that a third person died after a quadruple shooting in the Woodbridge area on May 26.

The Prince William County Police Department said Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, passed away at the hospital on Saturday, May 27, a day after the shooting.

Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37, died outside the home where the shooting took place. Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, died at the hospital the day of the shooting.

Investigators said there was a gathering at the home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. Someone who was attending it pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting four men. Everyone else ran out of the home, including the accused shooter.

The fourth man who was hit, a 21-year-old, was expected to survive his injuries.

As of Monday, May 29, police had not found the accused shooter. Detectives still were trying to determine what led up to the shooting and asked that anyone who was there to contact them.