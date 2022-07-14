RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced on Thursday, July 14 that the total number of presumed cases of monkeypox in Virginia now stands at 40.

According to the VDH, the latest presumed case involves a man who resides in the Central region of Virginia who recently traveled out of state. This is the first case reported from the Central Region. The health district is identifying close contacts of the man.

The majority of the cases have been reported in Virginia’s Northern Region, according to data VDH released.

As of July 13, CDC reported 11,068 cases of monkeypox across 65 countries. 1,053 of those cases were reported in the United States. There have been no deaths reported in the U.S.

This year’s first case in Virginia was reported in May.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness characterized by a specific type of rash. It’s part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up on their own without treatment within two to four weeks. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox in the U.S.

There are two vaccines, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, currently available to prevent monkeypox. The vaccines are free for all Virginians.

High-risk groups for contracting monkeypox include men who have sex with men (MSM), anyone who has had close contact with someone showing monkeypox symptoms or rashes, and anyone who has traveled to locations with confirmed monkeypox cases.

If you suspect you may be infected with monkeypox, health officials ask that you contact your local health department as soon as possible to coordinate testing.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

For more information, visit the VDH website, CDC website, and the World Health Organization website.