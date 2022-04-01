STACKER — For many seniors aged 65 years or older, finding the perfect place to retire comes with a unique set of challenges.
While picking the right location is key, that decision largely depends on how you plan to spend your post-career years. Are you looking to live in a place with access to parks that offer outdoor recreational activities? Is proximity to health care or government services a primary concern? Or, maybe you’d like to live somewhere more affordable that still has a robust cultural and entertainment scene.
Read on to discover the 25 best counties to retire to in Virginia.
#25. Bland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (not available)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#24. Franklin County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B-)
- Outdoor activities (B)
#23. Albemarle County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (C)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#22. Hanover County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#21. Westmoreland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#20. Henrico County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#19. Carroll County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#18. Northampton County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#17. Mecklenburg County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#16. Botetourt County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#15. Nelson County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#14. Goochland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#13. Wythe County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#12. Bedford County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#11. Smyth County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B-)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#10. Henry County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B)
#9. Pulaski County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (A-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#8. Patrick County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (C+)
#7. Mathews County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (C+)
#6. Northumberland County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#5. Washington County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#4. Middlesex County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#3. Roanoke County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#2. Lancaster County
- Good for retirees (A+)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#1. James City County
- Good for retirees (A+)
- Cost of living (C+)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
METHODOLOGY
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche.