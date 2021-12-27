The 1887 time capsule has been found at the former Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Crews working at the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond have located the 1887 time capsule, according to Brian Dickerson with Dickerson Construction. Today’s discovery follows last week’s opening of a previously uncovered time capsule that historians learned was not the one referenced in historical documents.

The copper time capsule was found at 11:41 a.m. and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as the other time capsule, said Kate Ridgway, lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

According to historian Dale Brumfield, the top of the vessel doesn’t appear to be in good shape and there was water underneath its location.

Crews started work at the site on Monday around 7:30 a.m. and placed large concrete pieces of the monument’s base to the side along with dirt from where the time capsule was found. The capstone weighed 3,000 pounds and 632 stones were removed, tagged and will be preserved

View of the time capsule

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

This is a breaking news update. Stay with 8news as we follow this story.

RELATED

12/22/21: What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

12/21/21: Time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument opened; books, envelope & coin inside

9/8/21: PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years

9/7/21: PHOTOS: Scenes from the Robert E. Lee statue on the eve of its removal in Richmond