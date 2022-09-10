FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said two people died and others were hurt after a Winnebago collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday night.

Troopers said it happened at Mile Marker 16 on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County.

After the RV collided with the tractor-trailer, the RV ran off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees.

Two people in the RV, Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died there.

A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, La. had life-threatening injuries. A team flew her to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

The driver of the RV, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, had minor injuries. Medics took him, along with four other passengers, to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Inyang was wearing a seat belt. None of the passengers in the Winnebago was.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries and went to Heathcote Health Center.

Inyang was charged with Reckless Driving and for driving without a valid driver’s license.