RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a farm in Shenandoah County.

In a Facebook post, RACC said the four horses — Daffodil, a 15-year-old grey mare, Nutmeg, a 4-year-old bay mare, Julie, a 13-year-old bay mare and June, a 3-year-old chestnut mare — were a part of 130 other horses that were found in “a terrible situation” late last week.

“We offered to take 4 of the worst cases in an effort to save their lives,” RACC said.

Shenandoah County Animal Control took the reigns on seizing and saving dozens of horses from the farm, located in the 2300 block of Quicksburg Road in Mount Jackson., on June 15. RACC said the horses were in a situation that included not having enough to eat, and not receiving proper basic hoof, teeth or medical maintenance “in a very long time.”

One of around 130 horses found in “terrible condition” on a farm in Shenandoah County, Virginia on June 15, 2023. (Photo: Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the large seizure operation required four teams of Virginia veterinarians to examine all of the horses at the farm.

“After deputies viewed poor living conditions, they found several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover,” the sheriff’s office said. “The property was deemed inadequate living conditions for the animals, with an insufficient amount of food and they were seized from the residence.”

RACC was able to step in to help Shenandoah County by taking four horses and said the rescued equine are now in the process of becoming healthy again.

“All four have been fully examined, are severely underweight and we are waiting on additional diagnostics,” RACC explained. “Nutmeg needs emergency interventions (she has a fever and lots of sand in her guts) and she’s on her way to Woodside Equine Clinic right now.”

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

All four horses will reportedly require “extensive recovery and a strict re-feeding regime” which consists of small meals given every few hours so they can recover at a safe pace.

“We will keep you posted as things progress,” RACC said. “Thank you for loving RACC as we work to save every life we can!”

RACC said the four horses in its care will not be available for foster but will instead be available for adoption once they are healthy.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, which is working alongside the Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General and the Animal Law Unit.

For more information on how you can help, click here.