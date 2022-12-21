LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said a tennis instructor from Woodbridge faces charges for sex crimes involving a child.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Larsen, 29, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Detectives with LCSO’s Special Victims Unit began investigating Larsen after deputies received a report in September about an incident that was to have taken place in August. A child told detectives about meeting Larsen through an online platform where they exchanged messages that turned sexual in nature.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Larsen faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Electronic Solicitation.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit asked anyone with information regarding potential, similar incidents with Larsen to contact Detective R. Burnett at (703) 777-1021.