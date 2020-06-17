Temporary concrete barriers being placed around Lee monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of Capitol police officers and Virginia State Police have closed off a section of Monument Avenue as the Virginia Department of General Services (DGS) works to install concrete barriers around the Robert E. Lee statue.

The video above shows workers using construction equipment to take barriers off tractor-trailers and install them around the monument Wednesday.

“These barriers are intended to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard, as well as the structure itself,” DGS said in a release.

Workers use construction equipment to put barriers at Lee monument on June 17, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Earlier this month, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the Lee monument would be coming down. Northam said he asked the Virginia Department of General Services to remove the statue as soon as possible. However, a series of lawsuits aimed at preventing the take down of Lee have surfaced.

DGS said in a release they will continue to work “diligently” to plan for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

“This work will continue while we await the outcome of litigation,” DGS stated.

