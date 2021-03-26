Teenage girl shot in western Henrico neighborhood dies at hospital; police looking for armed suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage girl was shot and killed outside of a home in the Gayton Forest West subdivision in Henrico County on Friday afternoon, according to Henrico police.

The teen was treated and taken to a local hospital, a release from police says. The Henrico County Police Department sent a release at 9:30 p.m. stating that the girl passed at away at the hospital. Due to her age an identification will not be made available.

Officers are searching for an armed suspect described as:

younger black male

5-feet, 8-inches tall

weighs 125 pounds

last seen wearing a two-toned sweatshirt with camouflage on the bottom half

hair is described as shaggy with shaved sides

wearing a face mask

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area where a heavy police presence remains. The neighborhood is directly behind Mills Godwin High School in western Henrico County. According to police, the scene “parallels Pump Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision.”

The HCPD sent residents a “reverse” 911 alerting them that the investigation is ongoing in the area.

A witness who saw the shooting tells 8News he tried to help the girl and administer CPR after she was shot multiple times. He says he was in the neighborhood working on a home when he saw two people walking in the neighborhood. They were being closely followed by a man.

He then heard multiple gun shots and when he got closer to the area, he found the girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police tell 8News that they responded to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road around 4:30 p.m. That is where they found the teenage girl shot.

A football game scheduled for the nearby Mills Godwin High School has been canceled. A post from the school district says police are investigating a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Officers are at the school to investigate as well. Currently all staff and students are safely indoors and off the field.

As of 9:30 p.m. all students have been reunited with their families.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (804) 501-5000, (804)-780-1000 or through p3tips.com.

8News reporters are on the scene working to find out more information. Stay with us for updates.