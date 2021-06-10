Teen injured in shooting at Berglund Center in Roanoke prior to high school graduation practice

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police said a teen was injured in a shooting in the area of the Berglund Center in Roanoke prior to a high school graduation practice Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in about shots fired near the Berglund Center at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

While responding to the scene, officers were notified that someone was injured in the shooting and found a juvenile male inside the event center with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS brought the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting happened in the parking lot by the Berglund Center and then the male victim ran back inside of the center.

The shooting reportedly involved a fight between two teenage boys, one of whom was shot in the hand.

There is no update regarding the condition of the boy who was shot.

Police say this shooting remains under investigation.

Roanoke City Public Schools released a statement regarding the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place prior to the start of graduation practice for William Fleming High School seniors.

“Roanoke City Public Schools is aware that a shooting took place outside of the Berglund Center on Wednesday afternoon prior to the start of William Fleming High School’s graduation practice. At this time, we can confirm that one student was injured, and their family has been contacted. The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating, and we are cooperating fully in that investigation. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. Please feel confident that the school system is taking every possible precaution to ensure student safety. We have provided counseling to students and staff who are still on site at the Berglund Center, and counselors remain on the premises to provide continued support.” Clair Mitzel, Roanoke City Public Schools’ coordinator of communications and public relations

Roanoke school officials confirm that 301 students from William Fleming High School were on-site for graduation practice when the shooting occurred.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea came to the scene as the news broke of the shooting at Roanoke’s Berglund Center Wednesday afternoon. He says this is exactly the kind of thing the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is looking to prevent.

“This is a horrible day. These kids are trying to get ready to graduate from school and some thug, some criminal mind had to come and do this,” Lea said. “It’s just unfortunate we live in these kinds of towns where we have to deal with this.”

If you have any additional information you can provide police, you are asked to call (540) 344-8500 to share what you know.