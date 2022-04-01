WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A middle school student in Virginia was charged with sexual assault and assault for inappropriately touching another student in a bathroom and hitting another student, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on March 21. The school resource officer at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia, was notified on March 22 of an assault that happened the day before, a news release from the Prince William County Police Department said.

The investigation revealed that the the suspect, a 13-year-old girl, pushed the victim, also a 13-year-old girl, up against a school bathroom wall and inappropriately touched her. The victim was able to separate herself from the suspect and left the bathroom, police said.

Afterwards, the suspect followed the victim into the hallway. A “verbal altercation” took place between the suspect and another student who was waiting outside of the bathroom. Police said the suspect ended up hitting the other student, who was a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect was charged on Wednesday with sexual assault and assault. She was released to a family member, police said.