Teen found responsible for second sexual assault in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County teen has been found responsible for a second sexual assault that occurred at Broad Run High School.

New details in court revealed the boy abducted a female classmate, pulling her into an empty classroom in the school, where he proceeded to grope her.

Now, the court will decide what services and what consequences the male student must face, which will occur on Dec. 13.

Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj says the incident was classified as a misdemeanor sexual battery.



“It was unwarranted, as well as non-consensual touching of her chest area, her private areas, that was conceded and is also the evidence of the case,” said Biberaj.

The student was previously found guilty for sexually assaulting a female student at Stone Bridge High School earlier this year. That case will also be continued to Dec. 13th.