Team Tommie license plates coming to Virginia DMVs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control center announced Saturday they are one step closer to bringing Team Tommie license plates to Virginia DMVs.

The group posted a sample of the new license plate on Facebook, and said they may be available before the end of the year.

Tommie is the pit bull that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire in a Richmond park last February. RACC cared for the dog until he died several days later.

RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony. Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill authorizing the new license plate back in march.

Each plate will cost $35, with $15 going towards the Tommie Fund, an endowment that helps support the cost of emergency medical care for animals shelters across Virginia.

To learn more about the Tommie Fund, or the work of the RACC, click here.

Previous Coverage:

‘Tommie’ remembered on death anniversary: “One life lost has saved so many”

Richmond Animal Care and Control looking to sell new #TeamTommie license plates

Latest Posts