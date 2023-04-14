FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A high school teacher faces charges after police said she had inappropriate contact with a student.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it arrested Allieh Kheradmand, 33, of Reston on Thursday, a day after school administrators at James Madison High School contacted officers. A student there told them that the student had a sexual relationship with Kheradmand. Investigators said they determined that Kheradmand had contact with the student over the course of several months.

Police said Friday that Kheradmand, who ahs been a learning disabilities teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016, was in jail with no bond. She faces four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information about this case or other similar incidents to contact detectives by calling (703) 246-7800 and selecting Option 4. Anonymous tips also can be shared through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).