Tangier Island keeps its social distance against COVID-19

TANGIER, Va. (WAVY) — A 350-acre civilization in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay cautiously watches the spread of coronavirus sweep through surrounding states while leaving their vanishing world untouched — for now.

Fewer than 500 people live on Tangier Island. Its school and two churches are closed.

Social distancing practices are enforced at the lone grocery store, and restaurants serve takeout only.

The number of reported cases on the island: zero.

But Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge is careful in assessing the island’s fortune thus far.

“40 percent of our population are elderly, of course that’s our main concern.”

Eskridge says Tangier Island, which has gained worldwide attention over its battle with eroding shorelines and rising seas, provides isolation to prevent community spread of COVID-19, but says just one outsider could change that equation.

“Some people are worried that they may bring it, and that being a close-knit community that it probably will spread when it does get here.”

This tiny fishing village is popular with tourists seeking a glimpse of a rapidly fading world, but Eskridge is discouraging visitors from coming, even though the island’s airstrip remains open, and a daily ferry continues to deliver mail and groceries for residents. He acknowledges tourism will suffer.

“People that depend on that are going to take a hit. I mean you got the bed and breakfasts, the restaurants, the ice cream shops. They’re suffering greatly.”

Despite current restaurant restrictions on the East Coast, Eskridge says the island’s number one industry is thriving.

“One of the best things is the crabbers have been able to work. They started crabbing around the 17th of March. They were able to sell the crabs right from the get go.”

But Tangier Island seems to be a world unto itself as it keeps its distance from coronavirus.

“When you go to the mainland it really hits you. It’s an eye-opener on what’s going on, you don’t realize it so much on the island.”