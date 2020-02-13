Sussex VA Department of Corrections prisoner dies after suspected attack

RICHMOND (WAVY) – A Sussex II Virginia Department of Corrections State Prison inmate was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday.

49-year-old Ebony K. Auddi succumbed to his injuries from an incident on Jan. 30, which happened around 6:10 p.m.

Officials believe Auddi was assaulted at Sussex II in an inmate-on-inmate in-cell attack. The details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Auddi was serving a sentence of 14 years, 24 months for attempted rape, attempted sodomy, and sexual battery.

