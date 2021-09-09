Suspect in Georgia homicide captured in Virginia

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man wanted for a fatal shooting was captured Wednesday in Virginia, officials confirmed.

Allan Tremain Barthell was wanted for a shooting that claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Marquis Burney.

On July 29, police responded to a reported shooting on the 600 block of Winn Street where Burney was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, Sumter County was informed Barthell was captured by the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force in Roanoake, Virginia.

He is being held in detention center waiting to be extradited.