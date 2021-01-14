Suspect dead after shootout with Chesterfield police

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after a suspect died during a shootout involving a police officer early this morning.

According to authorities, officers went out to an address in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive on Wednesday around 4:08 p.m. to serve a warrant. The suspect reportedly ran into the home when he saw Chesterfield Police approaching and refused to come outside for several hours. Police said a woman was also in the home.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate the man, as well as additional arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.

Officers on the scene negotiated with the woman for several hours until she came out of the home around 9 p.m.

“At that point, the male suspect stopped communicating with police. For the next several hours, officers used an array of technological resources to attempt to reestablish contact with the suspect and avoid a violent encounter,” Chesterfield Police said in a release. “These efforts were unsuccessful.”

After 11 hours on the scene, officers entered the home around 3:00 a.m. Thursday to execute the search warrant.

During the search, police officers found the storage area where the suspect was hiding. Police said the suspect fired shots at the officers and the officers returned fire.

The suspect was struck and killed.

No officers were injured during the shootout. An investigation is underway.

Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz responded to the incident on social media saying, “for the second time in as many days, the CCPD SWAT team confronted an individual who fire upon officers.”

This morning we had an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/Viwl6eFgYk — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) January 14, 2021

Chief Katz said during this morning’s incident, the suspect chose to end the situation violently.

