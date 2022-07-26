CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Sheriff’s Office reports that an alleged cocaine dealer has been successfully arrested after an in-depth narcotics investigation.

On Thursday, July 21, 48-year-old Larry Jackson of Ruther Glen was arrested at the Pine View Apartments in Ruther Glen. Jackson was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm while possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a wanted felon.

The investigation first began after the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office received tips about suspected drug dealing at the Pine View Apartments. The investigation included undercover drug purchases conducted by narcotics investigators and the acquisition of an arrest warrant for Jackson.

Caroline County narcotics investigators also obtained a search warrant for Jackson’s apartment. During the search, investigators found a substance believed to be cocaine with a street value of approximately $3,000, a .38 caliber revolver and over $1,000 in cash.

Larry Jackson (Courtesy of Caroline County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackson is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

“This investigation was initiated by citizen complaints,” Sheriff A.A. Lippa, Jr. “I am so thankful for our concerned citizens who continue to support the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and provide information that makes investigations such as this one possible. Together we are making Caroline County a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”