HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left eight people hurt early Sunday morning.

According to tweets from the City of Harrisonburg, the Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information related to a shooting that took place at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

Police said an unknown person or people fired multiple shots into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Eight people were shot, ranging in age from 18 to 27.

There were no suspects in the area when police got to the scene.

1500 Devon Lane in Harrisonburg.

The shooting took place near the James Madison University campus, but none of the victims are students, according to a release from the city.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the City of Harrisonburg announced that a suspect — identified as 20-year-old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming of Harrisonburg — had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Fleming is currently facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to officials.

Five of the people shot were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and the other three were taken to UVA Health. All eight victims are considered to have non life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

“There is no place for violence such as this in our society,” said Harrisonburg Mayor, Deanna Reed in a statement. “Certainly not in Harrisonburg, a community that at its heart will always remain committed to being a loving, welcoming place where all feel safe. No one, and no act, can shake us from that belief.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police tip line at 540-574-5050 or email brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov.