Surry man charged with missing woman’s murder

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Surry County man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old Prince George County woman reported missing in October.

The Prince George County Police Department says they’re still waiting on a positive identification from the medical examiner, but investigators believe remains found Thursday are of Corrine Lee Huddleston. The remains were found early in the morning in a wooded area in Surry County.

Corrine Lee Huddleston

Authorities didn’t have many details in a press release Thursday, but said they arrested Benjamin Franklin Chiarky, of the 12000 block of Colonial Trail West in Surry County, on Thursday and charged him with second-degree murder, felony conspire to distribute a schedule IV drug and failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation.

He’s being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County with bond denied.

Prince George PD says Chiarky’s arrest came after an extensive investigation in cooperation with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

