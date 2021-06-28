Supreme Court denies Gloucester school board’s appeal in transgender bathroom ban case

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019, file photo, Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by The ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va. A federal judge in Virginia ruled Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, that a school board’s transgender bathroom ban discriminated against former student Grimm. (Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Gloucester County School Board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.

The school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court is not challenging Gavin Grimm’s victory in lower courts, in his lawsuit over the right to use the restroom in his school.



This is the third time in recent years that SCOTUS has allowed appeals court decisions in support of trans students to remain. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 28, 2021

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.