ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that A. Duie Pyle, a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, will establish three cross-dock service centers in three Virginia cities — including Roanoke — which will create 75 new jobs.

The governor’s office shared the following information about the three new Pyle facilities around the Commonwealth:

The Manassas facility at 10461 Colonel Court will have 30 doors and create 30 new jobs.

The Richmond operation at 3609 East Belt Boulevard will have 50 doors and create 25 new jobs.

The Roanoke facility at 3348 Salem Turnpike NW will have 16 doors and create 20 new jobs.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure and we are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions,” said Youngkin. “Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke all offer key logistics assets, and we welcome Pyle’s new operations that will create a total of 75 jobs across the Commonwealth.”

According to officials, A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned-and-operated business for almost 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast, which includes the company’s expansion into the Commonwealth.

“A. Duie Pyle’s new facilities will be a substantial addition to Virginia’s diverse logistics sector and bring valuable jobs and an economic boost to three cities,” stated Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Securing a project that spans several regions of the Commonwealth says a great deal about our strategic location, competitive operating costs and top-notch workforce, and we look forward to partnering with Pyle.”

The Pennsylvania-based company is reportedly eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, for the Richmond location.

“With a long history of providing our customers throughout the Northeast with premier transportation and logistics services, expanding our footprint with three new facilities across the Commonwealth of Virginia has positioned us to directly reach key metropolitan areas along the Eastern Seaboard,” Peter Latta, chairman and CEO of A. Duie Pyle, said. “This strategic expansion enables us to improve shipping and schedules, while strengthening our overnight delivery capabilities to neighboring states. We are also excited about contributing to economic growth and creating new career opportunities in each of the three cities and to the great Commonwealth of Virginia overall.”

“The City of Roanoke appreciates A. Duie Pyle’s significant new investment in our city,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. “For 98 years, this reputable, family-owned company has provided significant services in the transportation and logistics arena, and we welcome them to our great city. The new jobs created by this expansion demonstrate a continuing commitment by this company to the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be a great boost to the Roanoke economy.”

Youngkin’s announcement says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas, the City of Richmond, the City of Roanoke, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

“I am excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Roanoke Region,” John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, stated. “With a strategic location on the Interstate 81 corridor, the Roanoke Region is primed for investment from companies seeking a location with strong market access. Investment from A. Duie Pyle is both a testament and a complement to the region’s logistical advantages.”

The governor’s office tells WFXR News that Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, such as LTL, dedicated fleet operations, warehousing and distribution services through 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its brokerage solutions.

“I am happy to welcome A. Duie Pyle to Roanoke, the Gateway to Southwest Virginia,” said state Sen. John Edwards. “Building a 21st-century supply chain is vital to the future economic success of our nation and our Commonwealth. The City of Roanoke has a long history as a transportation hub, connecting the Northeast Corridor to points south and west, and investments such as this show the future will run through Roanoke as well.”

“We are excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle, a supply chain solutions company, to the Roanoke Valley,” Del. Sam Rasoul said. “As our economy grows in the coming months, these jobs come at a good time to uplift workers. I look forward to seeing the employees flourish in Roanoke with good-paying and well-benefited jobs.”