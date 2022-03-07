Suffolk officials take additional precautions with burn ban due to wind

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire warning for a very windy day Monday: Virginia’s statewide burn ban is already in effect, but on Monday, Suffolk fire officials took it one step further, just to be safe.

Suffolk has taken the extra step to ban all burning through midnight. That started Saturday and continues until midnight Monday night because of the extra windy conditions.

High winds and low humidity during late winter and early spring are always a concern for firefighters.

Virginia has traditionally seen an increase in fires this time of year and that is why state law bans burning before 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 to April 30.

Some localities will go a step further, as Suffolk is doing right now.

“We’re experiencing winds in the range of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph right now, and wind driven fires are a significant concern for us because it makes fighting them that much more difficult and they spread so much more quickly,” Suffolk Fire Marshal Chris Cornwell told WAVY.

Some cities, including Suffolk, require you to get a permit and notify dispatch when you start and are finished burning. Still, officials warn even if you take all the precautions you should know there is a risk.

Whoever starts a fire is responsible for suppressions costs should the fire escape.

Also, violating the burn ban is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.