RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia-based organization is looking for local students to submit a 30-second jungle promoting safe driving — and the best one could win $500.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, or YOVASO, which was founded by the Blue Ridge Transportation Safety Board and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, is hosting a contest to find the best 30-second road safety jingle.

Middle and high school students around Virginia are invited to submit a song. The top prize for high school is $500 and the top prize for middle school is $200.

Submissions must be in video form and are due at midnight on Dec. 8. More information about the rules for submissions can be found here.