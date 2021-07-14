Study: Virginia Beach has some of the lowest grocery costs in the nation

Instacart employee Monica Ortega uses her cellphone to scan barcodes showing proof of purchase for the customer while picking up groceries from a supermarket for delivery on March 19, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WAVY/WCBD) – A recently released study by move.org suggests the Virginia Beach region has some of the lowest food costs in the nation.

The study ranked the monthly cost of basic groceries in each state’s most populous city and found that on average, Americans spend $355.50 per person.

In Virginia, the average monthly food cost per person is $298.01, putting in spot #9 among the 10 states with the lowest food costs. The study found Manchester, New Hampshire has the lowest month food cost of $183.

As for the states with the highest food costs, Honolulu, Hawaii took the top spot, with the average monthly food cost per person ringing in at $556.76. That’s $200 more than the national average.

See how all states ranked at this link.