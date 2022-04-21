CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several special needs students and two adults are hurt after a Chesterfield County school bus ran off Hull Street Road, according to the Chesterfield Fire Department. The bus crashed through a guardrail and ended up flipped over on its side in the bottom of a ditch Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, all students and adults on board were transported to the hospital. The Fire Department said seven people were on the bus when it crashed, five children and two adults. Four of the children and the adults were transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries. The other child’s family refused an ambulance, and the student was taken to the hospital by a family member.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes are closed near Pocoshock Boulevard (Route 733) due to the crash.

Several ambulances were on the scene, and people were attended to by emergency personnel.

Many people not involved in the crash were seen standing nearby, and climbing on top of the bus, helping to rescue those inside the vehicle.

A witness to the incident told 8News that a dark-colored pickup truck sideswiped the bus around 3:30 p.m., which caused it to run off the road into a swampy ravine. Chesterfield Fire confirmed that it received a report for a “school bus versus another vehicle.”

A spokesperson with Chesterfield County Schools sent out a statement on the crash, saying:

“A Chesterfield school bus was involved in an accident late this afternoon. The school division has been and remains in direct contact with the families of students who were involved. We are sincerely appreciative of the work of Chesterfield County emergency personnel and everyone who assisted on the scene.” Shawn Smith

