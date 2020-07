Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond, Virginia set to come down on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)

App users: Click here to watch live coverage.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Stonewall Jackson monument located on Monument Avenue in Richmond will be coming down on Wednesday, per crew members on the scene.

Crew members told 8News that the intersection of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed for the next few hours while they work to pull down the statue.

BREAKING: Police and a construction crew are have blocked off the intersection around the Stonewall Jackson Monument.

A crew member tells me they are here to pull it down today. @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/NpXGYrNOD9 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) July 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES