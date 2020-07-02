Statue of ex-Confederate admiral Matthew Maury to be removed in Richmond on Thursday

App users: Click here to watch live.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal process of the statue depicting former Confederate admiral Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue is beginning Thursday morning.
Contractors were parked near the statue around 8 a.m. This will be the next statue to come down, per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.
On Wednesday, Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue despite Richmond City Council not being able to vote on the removal of city-owned Confederate statues.
Maury’s name appears in several other locations across the state, including Maury High School in Norfolk and James Madison University’s Maury Hall. Movements have been started to change the names at both sites.
Related: Norfolk school board considering renaming three schools named for members of the Confederacy
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.