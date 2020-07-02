Statue of ex-Confederate admiral Matthew Maury to be removed in Richmond on Thursday

The Matthew Maury statue in Richmond, Virginia is set to be removed on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal process of the statue depicting former Confederate admiral Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue is beginning Thursday morning.

Contractors were parked near the statue around 8 a.m. This will be the next statue to come down, per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.

Contractors getting ready to block roads on Monument Avenue near the Maury Statue on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

On Wednesday, Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue despite Richmond City Council not being able to vote on the removal of city-owned Confederate statues.

Just got over to the Stonewall Jackson statue. Looks like it’s about to be lifted up. Heavy rain coming down. pic.twitter.com/26sq2emoul — Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) July 1, 2020

Maury’s name appears in several other locations across the state, including Maury High School in Norfolk and James Madison University’s Maury Hall. Movements have been started to change the names at both sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.