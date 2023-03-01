(WFXR) — Virginia’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill will occur on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:45 a.m.

The Statewide Tornado Drill is an opportunity to prepare Virginian residents for threats of tornados, and to ensure public warning systems are operating efficiently.

Local radio stations, TV stations, and cable outlets will broadcast the test message via the Emergency Alert System. For those participating in the drill, including schools and businesses, it is suggested to tune in around 9:40 a.m. to prepare for the message.

If widespread severe weather threatens the Commonwealth on March 7th, the drill will be rescheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 9:45 a.m.