State trooper arrests man driving 152 mph while under the influence in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — What’s more dangerous than driving under the influence of alcohol? Driving under the influence of alcohol while going more than double the speed limit on the interstate.

According to Virginia State Police, a state trooper stopped a 29-year-old man in Rockbridge County shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 10 for driving at 152 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-81.

In addition to the reckless speeding charge, authorities say the man was arrested for DUI.

Police posted a reminder on Facebook about the risks you shouldn’t take on the road: