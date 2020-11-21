State Police urges motorists to slow down, put safety first when traveling Thanksgiving week

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – With many Virginians planning to hit the road to grandma’s house, or wherever they may be heading, the Virginia State Police says motorists should be traveling with extra caution, even with less travel anticipated this year versus previous years.

State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

With lighter traffic on the roads, there may be a temptation to speed and a false sense of security that leads to drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts. This year, overall, State Police have seen fewer crashes on Virginia highways, but those crashes have been more deadly. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road. Whatever your holiday celebrations look like this year, Virginia State Police want to make sure you arrive at your destination safely. COLONEL GARY T. SETTLE, VIRGINIA STATE POLICE SUPERINTENDENT



This state-sponsored, national program increases the visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period between Nov. 25 until Nov. 29, 2020.

Last Thanksgiving holiday, the C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in 490 individuals were cited for failure to buckle up on Virginia highways. VSP also cited 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers last year during the holiday.

A total of eight traffic-related fatalities occurred during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday statistical counting period and 12 traffic-related fatalities occurred during the same period the previous year.

VSP is also reminding travelers about the “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped alongside the road. If you are not able to move over, you are required to pass with caution. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.