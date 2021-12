LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – We’ve all heard the warnings that speed kills.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen in this case, but a driver along a stretch of Interstate 64 in central Virginia was clocked at an excessive rate of speed.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the driver was clocked at 140 mph.

The speed limit in that area was 70 mph.

VSP reminds drivers to slow down while traveling on area roadways.