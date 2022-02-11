State police searching for driver confronted by shirtless man on I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a small, dark-colored sedan involved in an incident on I-95 in Hanover County on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, around 11:00 am on Feb. 10, a 22-year-old Fredericksburg man crashed his Honda Accord into the median of I-95 near mile marker 93. He exited the vehicle, then walked onto the southbound shoulder and attempted to get into a car that had stopped to assist him.

The man then crossed the southbound lanes and was struck by a minivan, which pulled over as the man returned to the shoulder.

He began to talk to the driver of a pickup truck who had pulled over and exited his vehicle. As their conversation ended, the man hopped into the pickup truck – which was still running – and drove off, leaving its driver stranded.

He made it just about a mile before pulling over again and walking into traffic.

That’s where the driver of the sedan comes in.

Dashcam footage from the stolen pickup truck shows the shirtless man standing in front of the sedan, appearing to pound on the hood and shout at the driver at certain points. As the car attempts to drive away, the man can be seen jumping on the hood of the car.

State Troopers arrived a short time later, and the man was taken into custody. He’s being held at VCU Medical Center on an Emergency Custody Order, a designation often used for those undergoing mental health crises and awaiting evaluation.

Now, state police say they want to speak with the driver of the sedan, as well as anyone else who witnessed the incident.

State police can be reached at 804-609-5656 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.