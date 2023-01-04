HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking the community for help in locating a convicted sex offender.

Officials say 19-year-old Cody Dallas Garcia is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender. They say he also failed to update a new address which is required by state law.

According to the release, Garcia was previously living in a Victoria community in Lunenburg County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., and Henderson, NC.

Officials described Garcia as a white man with brown hair and eyes. He is six-foot tall weighing approximately 145 pounds.

They say Garcia might have connections in Halifax, Midlothian, and Chesterfield Counties.

State Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them by using the “Tips” link under Garcia’s picture on the Virginia State Polie Sex Offender Registry page.