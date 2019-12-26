State police say 9 people died in vehicle crashes this Christmas

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say nine people died in traffic crashes over a span of five days recently.

The numbers involve six crashes throughout the state — three of which were on Christmas Day — in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News.

The crashes were between Dec. 21 and 25, police wrote in a news release.

“The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia,” the release said.

State police are also reminding everyone to stay alert — and as New Year’s Eve approaches — don’t drink and drive.