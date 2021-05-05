State Police: RV ‘fully engulfed’ results in fatality, closes NB lanes of I-95 in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Sussex County.
According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in around 12:20 p.m. regarding a reported camper/RV “fully engulfed” at mile marker 33.
The crash resulted in a fatality. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
State troopers are currently on the scene.
