State Police: RV ‘fully engulfed’ results in fatality, closes NB lanes of I-95 in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Sussex County.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in around 12:20 p.m. regarding a reported camper/RV “fully engulfed” at mile marker 33.

The crash resulted in a fatality. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

State troopers are currently on the scene.

This is breaking news and will be updated.