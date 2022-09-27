The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on June 8, 2022, released this image of seized catalytic converters (SBCSD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrests in connection to vehicle thefts.

According to VSP, catalytic converter thefts are up across the state, in part because stealing them is quick and easy — and partly because metal recyclers may pay hundreds for the precious metals found inside.

In response, VSP is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to arrests for thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, through the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) Rewards program.

Mandated in the United States in 1975, catalytic converters neutralize harmful gases found in engine exhaust and are bolted to the underside of vehicles. They can be removed in just a few minutes, most commonly by sawing through the pipes on either side.

According to VSP, trucks, SUVs, buses and vans are most likely targets because they sit higher off the ground, making it easier for potential thieves to get underneath. VSP offers the following tips to defend vehicles from potential catalytic converter thieves: