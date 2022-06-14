FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a 3-year-old girl from Fairfax who they say has been abducted.

According to state police, the abduction occurred just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus was last seen at Tauxemont Road in Alexandria. Amelia is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, 3-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

The girl is believed to have been abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus who is described as white with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Kraus is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

The abductor is believed to be driving either a White 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

For more information, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877.

If you see either of the two, call 911 immediately.