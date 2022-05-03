PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Petersburg, where a man was shot and killed inside his home while being served an eviction notice.

According to police, a Petersburg Sheriff’s Deputy accompanied a landlord to serve an eviction notice to a resident living at a house in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue around 11 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Deputy called in assistance from the Petersburg Police Department during the encounter with the male resident. Officials entered the house and found the resident to be armed with a shotgun.

Police said the shotgun was fired as law enforcement engaged with the resident, and he was shot.

The man died from his injuries at the house. There was no one else inside the residence at the time of the incident, and no law enforcement officers were injured.

State Police said an investigation is underway into the exact details of the shooting.