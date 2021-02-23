State police investigating head-on crash in New Kent that killed two

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A head-on collision that left two people dead in New Kent is under investigation according to Virginia State Police.

At 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning, troopers were called to a crash on Route 273 (Farmers Drive). Chakayla R. Spurlock, 20, of King William and Charles H. Fletcher III, 21, of King William, were in a 1999 Honda Civic that crossed the center line and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox. Both Spurlock and Fletcher died at the scene and weren’t found to be wearing seatbelts.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.