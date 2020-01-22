Driver dies in Sussex County crash; passenger flown to hospital

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Sussex County resulted in a fatality Wednesday afternoon.

State police communications was notified at 3:18 p.m. of a vehicle off the roadway on eastbound Route 460, east of Cabin Point Road, in Sussex, state police wrote in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle died upon impact, the release said.

A female passenger was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

The eastbound lanes of Route 460 will be closed for an unknown amount of time as police investigate the crash.

VDOT has created a detour onto Cabin Point Road for eastbound vehicles.

Updated information will follow once available, police said.

